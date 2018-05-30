The Kardashian Kids - All Their Ages, Names And Who They Belong To

From Kourtney Kardashian’s children to Kim’s kids with Kanye West - if you're confused now that there is an army of mini-Kardashians, we've got you covered.

The Kardashians, including Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are slowly repopulating the Earth, so it's no surprise if you feel a little bit sorry for Kris Jenner around Christmas time with all these kids to buy for (though, let's be honest, she can afford it).

If you're confused about which Kardashian kid is which and how they're all related, we've got your ultimate guide to all of the famous offspring below.

North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first baby, North West, was born on 15th June 2013 and she is the eldest of their three children. She is sister to Saint and Chicago West and is cousins with the rest of the next generation of the Kardashians.

She got the unusual moniker of North through the most unusual of ways. Kim previously explained, “It was a rumor in the press and we’d never really considered it seriously, at all. But Kanye and I were having lunch and Pharrell [Williams] came over to us and said, ‘Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter, North? That is the best name'.

“Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us: ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck.”

Saint West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's (so far) only son was born on 5th December 2015 and is the couple's middle child.

Chicago West

Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter, Chicago, was born on 15th January 2018 and is the only one of their children that was carried by a surrogate rather than Kim, after she suffered with placenta accreta during her previous two pregnancies and was advised by doctors not to try and carry another child herself.

It's thought that the couple named her Chi because dad Kanye grew up in Chicago and often references the city in his songs.

Mason Dash Disick

Mason is the oldest of all of the next generation Kardashian kids, born to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Dislck on 14th December 2009. He has two younger siblings, Penelope and Reign, and is cousins with all the other Kardashian offspring.

Kourtney previously revealed the reason she picked the name, explaining, “Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker.

"Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long.”

She also refuted that his middle name 'Dash' was named after the sisters' clothing store (which has since been liquidated), explaining, "That would be stupid. Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father's nickname.”

Penelope Scotland Disick

Penelope is the second oldest of all of the Kardashian kids, being born a year before her cousin North West on 8th July 2012, and her unusual middle name is a tribute to Kourtney's Scottish ancestry.

Reign Aston Disick

Kourtney and Scott's youngest son, Reign, was born on 14th December 2014 - and no, that's not a typo, he WAS born on exactly the same day as his big brother Mason, just five years apart!

Dream Renée Kardashian

Dream Kardashian is the only kid with the Kardashian surname, being born to Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on 10th November 2016. The couple ended up splitting up shortly after.

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with Travis Scott's daughter was one of the family's best-kept secrets, with the announcement only being made after baby Storms was born on 1st February 2018, and both mum and dad have posted lots of super cute pics of the baby on social media since.

True Thompson

True Thompson is Khloe Kardashian and Travis Scott's baby girl, who was born on 12th April 2018, making her the youngest Kardashian offspring of the moment. The name 'True' was suggested by her great-grandmother, MJ, who put it into the mix because it was Khloe's grandfather's name as well as her dad, Robert Kardashian's middle name.

