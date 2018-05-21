Khloe Kardashian Was Furious After This Fan Took A Sneaky Picture Of Her

21 May 2018, 15:22

Khloe Kardashian Throws Shade At Fan

Snapping celebs and trolling them on your social media is a dangerous game as Khloe Kardashian proves, they may see it and have a few words for you...

Khloe Kardashian was not going to let her photo be taken and then uploaded with the caption "Kardashian curse" whilst she watched Tristan Thompson in the play offs. So, she found the fan on Instagram and dragged him in the comments for the whole world to see, something we can safely assume the user, m_jizzle_, was not expecting.

Khloe Kardashian Basically Just Told Everyone She's Staying With Tristan Thompson

The Shade Room reported how the guy sitting courtside snapped and uploaded a candid shot of the Keeping Up star, labelling it 'Issa Kardashian Curse'.

 

#ClapbackSeason: #KhloeKardashian had some time tonight!!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) onMay 19, 2018 at 9:20pm PDT

However, Khloe had some tea to spill about how that picture came about, clapping back: "Corny ass! You went to a play-off game but were on your phone for almost all of the four quarters, thirsty as f***, trying to get a picture of me. Dude...watch the game! We were all talking about how crazy you looked at the game acting like that."

Picture: Giphy

Justice has been served, and we can also pretty safely assume Khloe and Tristan very much remain an item <3.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Kardashian Drama

Latest Kardashian News

Khloe Kardashian Staying Tristan Thompson Asset

Khloe Kardashian Basically Just Told Everyone She's Staying With Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post
Kylie Jenner Bodyguard Speaks Out Asset

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Has Finally Spoken Out About Rumours He's Stormi's Dad
Kim Kardashian Khloe Tristan Thompson

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson BLOCKED Her After Her Ellen Interview
Travis Scott Weird birthday Asset

Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Travis Scott Performed At A Sweet 16 And Things Got Weird

More News

The Kissing Booth Cameo

The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie
Rak Su Lyrics

Rak-Su's New Saucy Lyrics Have Caused A Stir Amongst Fans

Stephen Bear and dog

Stephen Bear Hits Back After Fans Blamed Him For The Death Of His Puppy

Shawn Mendes Billboard Music Awards 2018

It's Time We Talk About Shawn Mendes' Shirt-On-Shirt Look

Danny Dani Dyer

Danny Dyer’s Daughter, Dani, ‘Confirmed’ For Love Island Amid Seriously Strict Rules From Her Dad