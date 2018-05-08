People Can't Decide If Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Push Was Acceptable Or Not

8 May 2018, 13:04

You're Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala, you've found the perfect pose and someone gets in the way - what do you do?

The Met Gala is undoubtedly the best opportunity for the biggest stars of the moment to dress to impress and get that perfect snap as the whole world eagerly watches on. So when Kendall Jenner's perfect shot was interrupted by a member of staff unknowingly backing into her, she quickly pushed him back.

Kylie Jenner Accidentally Started 2018's Hottest Trend With Her Met Gala Plaster

It was a pretty gentle push but nonetheless has sparked a debate about whether this was some serious diva behaviour, or if she was simple warning him to not step on her/her very white outfit.

If Kendall hadn't warned that guy, we could have been looking at a serious red carpet tumble, which would have been beyond embarrassing. But one thing is for certain, there's no hiding when you're on one of the most famous red carpets in the world, Kenny!

Picture: GIPHY

