Looks like Caitlyn Jenner brutally shaded Khloe Kardashian in latest Instagram post

15 May 2018, 14:44

Khloé Kardashian Waving to Caitlyn Jenner

After Caitlyn seemingly pied off Khloé, she also shared some brand new snaps of Kylie Jenner cuddling Stormi.

For our British readers; don't panic. You didn't miss a late Mother's Day! In the US, stars celebrated their mums on Sunday, 13 May, and Caitlyn was no different, as she praised the mothers in her family.

But not all of them...

The 68-year-old reality star shared a snap of Kylie Jenner holding her new-born child, Stormi, as well as one of Kim Kardashian holding Saint West, and even one of herself stood beside Kris Jenner in front of some balloons.

Some were quick to notice that, after Caitlyn captioned the images "So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life!", she may have deliberately missed Khloé from the montage.

After all, it was reported that their relationship changed after Caitlyn released her biography, 'The Secrets of My Life', so this may have been an intentional dig, after all.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi PostPic: Instagram

BRB. Just gonna go and hug our mummas now, so we never get left off the Instagram.

