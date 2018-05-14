Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Has Finally Spoken Out About Rumours He's Stormi's Dad

14 May 2018, 10:50

Kylie Jenner Bodyguard Speaks Out Asset

Fans have been going wild with the speculation Kylie's bodyguard Tim Chung is in fact Stormi's dad and he's finally broken his silence over the whole drama.

Another day, another drama - the unofficial motto of the Kardashians, even if you just work for the family it seems this will also be the case for you, as bodyguard Tim Chung has recently found out.

Kylie Jenner's Finally Responded To Rumours Her Bodyguard Is Stormi's Dad

Ever since the first pictures of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter emerged, the eagle eyed amongst us have been pointing out the similarities between Stormi and the security professional and, let's just say the rumours got a bit out of hand.

Up until now, Tim, who is reportedly also a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, has maintained his professionalism and stayed completely silent, but it appears he has now decided (or Kris Jenner had a stern word with him, you decide) to hit back, calling the claims disrespectful to Kylie and her family.

In the post, which he captioned "my first and last comment" he expresses his wish to "set the record straight and say that [his] interactions with Kylie and her family have been in a strictly professional capacity only."

 

My first and last comment.

A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) onMay 12, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

We hope these rumours haven't affected his relationship with the family, because let's be honest, we really enjoy seeing pics of him out and about protecting Ky... probably more than we should.

