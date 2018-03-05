These Are The Hidden Meanings Behind ALL The Kardashian/Jenner Kids' Names

With names like North, Reign, Stormi etc, there had to be some secret meanings behind them didn't there!

We know that plenty of celebrities love to give their kids unique names. Beyonce and Jay Z named their children Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, whilst Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow famously named their daughter Apple, but what about the Kardashian/Jenners.

With names like North, Saint, Stormi and Reign, we were sure there had to be some secret meanings behind them and it turns out there is! So let's take a look at what each one actually means...

Mason Dash Disick

Kourtney and her then partner Scott Disick named their first born child Mason because it has strong ties with her family and Armenian heritage.

Speaking to MTV, Kourtney previously revealed, “Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stone worker.”

She added, "Another aunt told me my great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long.”

Mason's middle name is also Dash and most people think that Kourtney and Scott chose it because her clothes shop was called 'Dash', but Kourtney told MTV, "That would be stupid. Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father's nickname.”

Saint West

Kim and Kanye had already named their first daughter North, so had previous for unique names when they called their second born Saint. Whilst Saint West is a pretty striking name, there is actually a hidden meaning behind it.

Whilst the couple have never officially confirmed the story, sources have claimed the couple decided to name their son Saint because Kim had had such a difficult pregnancy and he was a blessing to them.

Even though it's not confirmed by the family, we can definitely see how that could be the case.

Dream Renée Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's daughter with Blac Chyna has a very unique name in Dream.

Even though Dream's parents are no longer together, a source close to the couple at the time revealed the true meaning behind the name and explained, “They named her Dream because they’ve always said she’s a dream come true.”

There is also a subtle reason why her middle name is Renée and that is because it's the same middle name as her mum, Angela Renée White.

Chicago West

For fans of Kanye West, the fact he named his daughter Chicago should come as no surprise. Whilst the couple haven't actually commented on the names of any of their three children, music lovers will know that Chicago is where Kanye grew up.

Kanye's referenced the town Chicago in plenty of his songs in the past, so it kinda made sense that he'd name his daughter after one of his biggest loves.

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner's first child was given her father Travis Scott's surname (his actual name is Jacques Webster) and her forename had plenty of people wondering whether there was a hidden meaning behind it.

The most interesting meaning put forward so far is that the couple named Stormi after the butterfly effect.

The scientific theory suggests a butterfly's wings could create a storm half way around the world and given the fact that the couple have matching butterfly tattoos and Travis Scott even has a song called 'Butterfly Effect', we can deffo see this being true.

Reign Aston Disick

Reports have suggested that Reign was given that name because of his father Scott's love for the luxurious life, regularly referring to hinself as Lord Disick. But it's Reign's initials that appear to uncover a deliberate hidden code.

Reign's initials are RAD, a commonly used slang term in America and Kourtney has used the word rad on Instagram to describe her son on many occasions - a lucky coinicidence or a very deliberate decision?

North West

Kris Jenner revealed that Kim told her she'd named her first born daughter North because it means highest power, but the story behind how Kim and Kanye decided on that name is something most people don't know about.

In an interview with GQ, Kim explained, “It was a rumor in the press and we’d never really considered it seriously, at all. But Kanye and I were having lunch and Pharrell came over to us and said, ‘Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter, ‘North?‘ That is the best name'."

Kim added, “Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us: ‘North is a genius name.’ Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck.”

Penelope Scotland Disick

Whilst Penelope isn't exactly an unusual name, her middle name Scotland is certainly an interesting one and most likely down to her father Scott.

Accoring to most people, the couple chose Scotland as a subtle nod to Scott's own name and given the fact the people have suggested a simlar thing with the couple's other child Reign, we've gotta say it's pretty believable.

