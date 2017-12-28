Joel Dommett's Genius Engagement Video Will Make Your Own Announcement Look Lame AF

Bae has got a lot to live up to now!

We know he's a funny guy, but even Joel Dommett has excelled himself this time.

The former 'I'm A Celeb' star and current 'Extra Camp' presenter has been dating model Hannah Cooper for just over a year and from the numerous gorge selfies they've shared over the last 12 months, we can see things are going pretty well!

They're going SO well in fact that Joel has now proposed to Hannah and the couple are officially engaged, but the way they revealed the news to their followers on social media is something of a masterclass.

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) onDec 23, 2017 at 4:46am PST

The pair shared their one year anniversary only four days prior ro making the big announcement, but after Joel's proposal the pair decided to take to Instagram to share their big news...

A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) onDec 27, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Yep, that's the lock on a toilet door foing from 'Vacant' to 'Engaged' - we're wondering why we've never thought to do that too!

Of course fans were quick to flood the happy couple with their congratulations with one user writing, 'Congratulations Joel....every happiness to you both xx' whilst another added, 'YES what a difference a year makes! So happy for you. Amazing news xxxxx'.

But some people were less than happy as the news meant that Joel was now officially off the market...

no WAY IS @joeldommett ENGAGED !!!!!!!! — beth (@bethxkiwi) December 27, 2017

I think the fact Joel Dommett is engaged has completely ruined my Christmas lol — Kayls (@KayleighDredge) December 27, 2017

Joel Dommett is engaged — leah (@LeahMarie97_X) December 27, 2017

Congrats guys!

