14-Year-Old ‘It’ Star, Jack Dylan Grazer Apologises For Leaked Video Of Him Smoking Cannabis

"The past is the past. It doesn't define me."

Jack Dylan Grazer has seen some huge success appearing in the remake of Stephen King's 'It'. He's now set to star alongside Mark Strong and Zachary Levi in DC's upcoming 'Shazam!' movie, as well as reprising his role of Eddie Kaspbrak in the sequel to his breakout, 'It: Chapter Two'.

Despite his new found fame, however, the 14-year-old actor is coming under fire for posting a video which sees him smoking marijuana.

Pic: Getty

The actor then took to Instagram to publically apologise for the video that surfaced, saying "Hey everyone. I'd just like to clear up some past mistakes I've made."

In the video, which he captioned as "Growing up. Making mistakes. Learning lessons. It's part of life. The past is the past," Jack apologised for bowing down to peer pressure, but thanked his 2.1 million followers for sticking by him.

"I've learned my lesson. And I've learned it the hard way," said Jack.

