Sam Gowland & Chloe Ferry's Past Love Triangle Revelation Is Definitely Going To Stir Up Some Geordie Shore Drama

10 January 2018, 12:32

Chloe Ferry ring

Uh-oh...

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland might be growing strong but things weren’t always that way at first.

> Chloe Ferry Keeps Fans Guessing With "Engagement Ring" Snaps With This Love Island Star

The new Geordie Shore couple have opened up about the awkwardness they went through before they decided to make things official.

Turns out that when Sam initially came on the show even though he had his eyes on Chloe, he didn’t want to put all his eggs in one basket - much to Chloe’s dismay and there was a love “triangle” going on.

Oh the drama.

 

A post shared by Chloe Ferry (@chloegshore1) onJan 1, 2018 at 5:48am PST

Speaking to the Mirror, the former Love Island star admitted: "I did know I liked her [Chloe], but I wanted to get to know everyone else at first as well.

"But I knew she liked me because she started getting jealous, which is quite cute."

> Keep On Top Of All The Year's Biggest Celeb News By Downloading Our Lovely, Snazzy, FREE App, Deal?

Chloe also explained: "When that's going on, everyone knows how much of a psycho and jealous I am, but this out of all the series this has definitely been my favourite and my happiest one.

"Obviously there's going to be drama [in the new Geordie Shore series], but this is the happiest."

Even though the 22-year-old’s been sporting a massive rock on her finger, it doesn’t look like these two will be getting engaged anytime soon. 

While you're here, watch the moment Chloe opened up about her plastic surgery...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Drake Milly Bobby Brown

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Know You artwork
    I Know You
    Craig David feat. Bastille
    itunes
  5. 5
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce) artwork
    Perfect Duet (with Beyonce)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  7. 7
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  8. 8
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  9. 9
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dimelo artwork
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  11. 11
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  12. 12
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  13. 13
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle and The Cast of the Greatest...
  14. 14
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman Ensemble, Keala Settle, Hugh Jackman
    itunes
  20. 20
    Filthy
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  21. 21
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  22. 22
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  24. 24
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  25. 25
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  26. 26
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  27. 27
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone
    itunes
  31. 31
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  32. 32
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  34. 34
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  37. 37
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Decline artwork
    Decline
    Raye feat. Mr Eazi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  40. 40
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site