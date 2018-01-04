Exciting! Fans Think Gaz Beadle Just Confirmed That His Baby Boy Is Being Born TODAY

4 January 2018, 14:57

Gary Beadle Emma McVey

Baby Beadle is nearly here!

Gary Beadle’s going to be a dad very soon… sooner than you thought if his latest Tweet is anything to go by – it sounds like the baby might be born TODAY!

Fans reckon baby Beadle might be making an appearance today after Gaz tweeted last night, “Eventually in London....  amazing welcome ‪@ParkPlazaHotels Excited for tomorrow ‪@Emma_mcvey_” alongside the baby emoji.

Fans began to speculate that the couple had come to London to have their baby in a private hospital, tweeting to ask whether the baby was about to be born.

We’re already excited for the first pictures of the baby – and it doesn’t sound like we have that long to wait! 

