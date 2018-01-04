Exciting! Fans Think Gaz Beadle Just Confirmed That His Baby Boy Is Being Born TODAY

Now Playing
4 January 2018, 14:57
Baby Beadle is nearly here!
Gary Beadle’s going to be a dad very soon… sooner than you thought if his latest Tweet is anything to go by – it sounds like the baby might be born TODAY!
Fans reckon baby Beadle might be making an appearance today after Gaz tweeted last night, “Eventually in London.... amazing welcome @ParkPlazaHotels Excited for tomorrow @Emma_mcvey_” alongside the baby emoji.
Eventually in London.... amazing welcome @ParkPlazaHotels— GAZ (@GazGShore) January 3, 2018
Excited for tomorrow @Emma_mcvey_ pic.twitter.com/kD2cZKvV0T
Fans began to speculate that the couple had come to London to have their baby in a private hospital, tweeting to ask whether the baby was about to be born.
Is tomorrow baby day??? Sending so much love and luck!!!— Katie (@Ktlou18) January 4, 2018
Is he gonna be a father?— naoual talla 18 (@naoualtalla1) January 3, 2018
is bubba coming?? x— lucysaston (@Lucyaviss97ast) January 3, 2018
Are you going to the private hospital in London where the royals have their baby’s?! Good luck— Becky Wylie (@beckywylie8886) January 4, 2018
Enjoy every single second of your baby arriving! It’s the best feeling ever seeing those little eye clap you for the first time good luck guys xxxxx— Sara Richards (@SazzzzzaX) January 3, 2018
We’re already excited for the first pictures of the baby – and it doesn’t sound like we have that long to wait!