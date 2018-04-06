This Disney Reunion, Featuring Demi Lovato And Cole Sprouse, Will Melt Your Heart
6 April 2018, 10:59
All it needs is Hilary Duff. Our hearts would just become pure mush.
Ever since 'Hannah Montana' finished in January 2011, there's been a Mickey Mouse-shaped hole in our hearts.
Y'see, Disney Channel just hasn't been the same since we lost all of our favourite characters. And then this happened...
Matthew Scott Montgomery, who was known for playing the recurring character Matthew Bailey on the sitcom 'So Random!' shared a photo of a brief reunion with some of Disney Channel's biggest stars, and...
Pic: Instagram
OUR ACTUAL HEARTS. WE'RE CRYING. WE'RE NOT EVEN ASHAMED TO SAY IT.
Sat beside Matthew is Demi Lovato, who appeared in the likes of 'Camp Rock' and 'Sonny With A Chance', Cole Sprouse from 'The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody', and other Disney stars, such as Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner.
The gang gathered to celebrate Hayley Kiyoko's new album 'Expectations'.
