Channing Tatum Has Confused Everyone With His Affectionate Message To Ex Jenna Dewan

If only everyone was this nice to their exes... or even better, if only everyone's ex was Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum just wished Jenna Dewan a happy Mother's Day on Instagram and dropped the 'B' word, sending people into a frenzy wondering if there's a chance they could salvage their relationship?!

Jenna Dewan Breaks Silence Following Claims Channing Tatum Split Was Caused By His 'Boozing'

Is this a sign of hope for the couple, who have been married for nine years, or does it simply prove what they've been saying the whole time- that their split is totally amicable?

channing tatum just called jenna “baby” sooo does that mean they’re back together? bc i need this — recklyss (@lysssbehrrr) 14 May 2018

Channing Tatum posted a public Mother’s Day message for Jenna on his IG story and he called her baby. I’m so confused, are they getting back together or what? They be playin with my feelings — Queen (@aikookubo) 14 May 2018

Channing said happy mothers day baby on his IG story to Jenna maybe theres still hope — Britt (@BrittyyLouWhoo) 14 May 2018

Channing Tatum greeting Jenna a hapy mother's day and calling her "baby" is making my heart go all fragile and huhu. — a n n y a (@annyaandreaaaa) 14 May 2018

