Channing Tatum Has Confused Everyone With His Affectionate Message To Ex Jenna Dewan

14 May 2018, 14:02

If only everyone was this nice to their exes... or even better, if only everyone's ex was Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum just wished Jenna Dewan a happy Mother's Day on Instagram and dropped the 'B' word, sending people into a frenzy  wondering if there's a chance they could salvage their relationship?!

Jenna Dewan Breaks Silence Following Claims Channing Tatum Split Was Caused By His 'Boozing'

Is this a sign of hope for the couple, who have been married for nine years, or does it simply prove what they've been saying the whole time- that their split is totally amicable? 

Picture: GIPHY

Download Our Shiny New App For All The Latest News On The Couple's Split

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pop Remixes May 2018

The 9 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [May 2018]

Cardi B Fight Outside Shop Asset

Video: Pregnant Cardi B Attacked Outside A Clothes Shop

Caroline Flack Falls At BAFTA Asset

WATCH: Caroline Flack Falls Over As She Collects A BAFTA For Love Island
2018 Pop Album Capital 2

Your Definitive List Of The Hottest New Albums You NEED In Your Life In 2018
Little Mix Album 5

Little Mix Asked Fans What They Should Write New Songs About & The Results Were… Interesting!

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos & Vids Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Girl
Pictures Of The Week Asset 30rd April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Fenty Puma Rip Off Asset

Rihanna May Be Sued After Being Accused Of Ripping Off Her 'F.U' Fenty Puma Design