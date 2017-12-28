At 14-Years-Old, Cash Me Outside Girl Bought Her Mum A More Expensive Gift Than We'll Ever Afford

Howbow dah?

If you haven't walked into school or the office and shouted "WHAT IS THAT DANIELLE BREGOLI PLAYING AT?!" at least once a week since she came into the limelight, you're just lying to yourself.

From swearing on national television, to abusing her mother, the 14-year-old became a viral sensation for her catchphrase "cash me outside". But she seems to be taking advantage of her ways...

> It Looks Like The Cash Me Ousside Girl Is Going To Get In A LOT Of Trouble Over Her Dodgy Merch!

After a rap career as Bhad Bhabie, Danielle has clearly earned a fair ol' bit of dosh, after she gifted her mum something pretty incredible for Christmas...

At 14-years-old, we were struggling to afford all of the stickers in our football sticker album, but Danielle wrote her mum a cheque for over $65,000, in order to pay off her mortgage.

That's cute. Her Merry Christmas message to her mum? Not so much.

> We've Got Loads Of Celebrity News And Gossip Over On Our App, Right Now!

So, have you heard Bhad Bhabie rap yet? No? Then you've come to the right place...