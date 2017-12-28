At 14-Years-Old, Cash Me Outside Girl Bought Her Mum A More Expensive Gift Than We'll Ever Afford

28 December 2017, 09:31

Cash Me Outside Mortgage Present

Howbow dah?

If you haven't walked into school or the office and shouted "WHAT IS THAT DANIELLE BREGOLI PLAYING AT?!" at least once a week since she came into the limelight, you're just lying to yourself.

From swearing on national television, to abusing her mother, the 14-year-old became a viral sensation for her catchphrase "cash me outside". But she seems to be taking advantage of her ways...

Mama don't worry , I juss paid off ya mortgage Merry Christmas to all you biches

A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) onDec 25, 2017 at 11:06am PST

After a rap career as Bhad Bhabie, Danielle has clearly earned a fair ol' bit of dosh, after she gifted her mum something pretty incredible for Christmas...

At 14-years-old, we were struggling to afford all of the stickers in our football sticker album, but Danielle wrote her mum a cheque for over $65,000, in order to pay off her mortgage.

That's cute. Her Merry Christmas message to her mum? Not so much.

So, have you heard Bhad Bhabie rap yet? No? Then you've come to the right place...

