Brooklyn Beckham Hangs Out With Third Model Days After Split

19 April 2018, 14:37

Brooklyn Beckham Spotted WIth Third Model Asset

Brooklyn has been pictured hanging out with model #3 in the space of one week as he shows he really has left ex Chloe Moretz firmly in the past...

Sorry...Chloe Grace Moretz who?

Brooklyn Beckham is showing he really does not give AF about his break-up with actress and long-term girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz who he seemed perfectly loved up with just a few weeks ago by parading around town with not one, not two, but three insanely good looking models.

> Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence On Split As Lexi Posts Shady AF Dua Lipa Video

Cindy Kimberly is the latest gal pal Brooklyn has been hanging out with, uploading a snap of the pair in the crowd at Coachella to his Instagram with the caption 'shy tingz', similar to his photography page 'peaktingzbruv'. 

 

Shy tings....

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) onApr 18, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

Cindy shot to fame when Justin Bieber uploaded a photo of her asking 'OMG who is this!' and revealing both the power of the internet and of Biebz himself, she now has over 4 million Instagram followers.

Before Cindz, just a matter of days ago, Brooklyn was spotted locking lips with playboy model Lexi Wood at a tattoo parlour, who quickly took to Instagram to post a video of Dua Lipa lyrics 'one kiss is all it takes, to fall in love with me'. 

Awkward.

 

thinking bout you

A post shared by LEXI WOOD (@lexiwood) onApr 18, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

But wait, that's not all. The eldest Beckham son really squeezed the most out of his Coachella experience, as he was also spotted around the festival site with another lady friend, model Meredith Mickelson. 

 

happy Easter hope you’re surrounded by the ones you love :)

A post shared by MEREDITH MICKELSON (@meredithmickelson) onApr 1, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

The awkward thing is that Lexi was also at the festival, with her Instagram littered with festival pics, and the two didn't seem to cross paths.

 

feed me pizza & call me baby

A post shared by LEXI WOOD (@lexiwood) onApr 15, 2018 at 3:45pm PDT

If Chloe has been keeping an eye on his antics recently to see who his new boo is, she must be as confused as we are trying to keep up with who it actually is! Either way, it kinds looks like his next boo is gonna be a model. 

Watch Brooklyn and ex Chloe Moretz enjoying a camping trip...

