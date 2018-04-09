Brooklyn Beckham Hints At Chloe Grace Moretz Split By Kissing Someone Else

9 April 2018, 11:40

Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz

Everyone thought that Brooklyn and Chloe Grace Moretz were still dating, but this latest snap certainly seems to suggest they’re over.

When you’re in a relationship, it’s not unusual to post pics of your BF/GF on social media or share loving tweets about how great your latest date night was.

One thing you won’t want to be doing is kissing other people, although for Brooklyn Beckham, that’s exactly what appears to have happened.

The 19 year old has been dating actress Chloe Grace Moretz since 2016, although they did have a brief time apart midway through their relationship, which was reportedly due to the strains of living across the Atlantic from each other.

Having not shared any info that the couple had split, plus the fact that no rumours of a split had emerged, this new picture of Brooklyn kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood so publicly comes as an even bigger shock.

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood
Pic: Backgrid

The pair had been hanging out for the day and were spotted at a tattoo parlour together. If Chloe and Brooklyn have indeed split, then the fact he’s moving on shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but there’s a lot more to it than that.

Only one month ago, Chloe posted on Instagram (below) about how much she loved Brooklyn on his birthday and the pair still follow each other too - something not many couples who have split can say these days.

But what about Lexi, the lady Brooklyn has been locking lips with? Well, she’s Canadian, has modelled for the likes of Playboy & GQ and is a big Taylor Swift fan!

 

Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) onMar 3, 2018 at 11:05pm PST

So will we see some kind of clarification on exactly what the heck is going on with Chloe and Brooklyn or is this all the proof that their relationship is over we really need?

Whilst you're here, check out the wild story Brooklyn told us about his dad and Ed Sheeran...

Shawn Mendes