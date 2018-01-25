Fans Are 99% Sure Bella Thorne's Pregnant Because Of This One Photo

OH. EM. GEE.

Bella Thorne had a pretty wild 2017. From Charlie Puth slamming her for dating Tyler Posey while he was still with her, to fans saying she exploited the LGBT community for publicity, Bella could do with some good news.

After a photo was posted on Instagram, Bella's boyfriend, Mod Sun's 349k followers were sure that, together, they were announcing their pregnancy.

ur doing so amazing I️ love watching u shine bb A post shared by(@modsun) onJan 22, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

The snap - which has generated over 22.7k likes - sees the American rapper kissing Bella's belly, with the caption "ur doing so amazing ! love watching u shine bb [sic]".

Fans automatically took this to mean that Bella was pregnant, with several of the 400-odd comments saying "baby on the way?" and "omfg i hope bella is pregnant dude".

The couple are yet to confirm anything.

