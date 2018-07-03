WATCH: Bebe Rexha Visited Her Old High School And Thought No One Knew Who She Was

Bebe Rexha showed up at her old high school to meet students and perform her hit 'Me, Myself & I' but was worried no one would know who she was!

Bebe Rexha took a break from being a global pop star to revisit her old school, Tottenville High School in Staten Island, and surprise some students who thought they were attending a student council meeting, but thought that no one would know who she was!

Slipping into the school hall to deafening screams, and then singing her hit "Me, Myself & I' to a chorus of students singing back to her, she was clearly very well known amongst the kids!

Ontem @BebeRexha visitou a sua antiga escola em Staten Island, a Tottenville High School! pic.twitter.com/coNT5YOu3m — Bebe Rexha Brasil (@RexhaBrasil) June 19, 2018

She admitted to them she was so worried they wouldn't know she was and was relieved when they screamed for her! Playing the role of the 'cool aunt' she broke the rules by swearing, saying: "I thought you were gonna be like, who is this b***h!"

Bebe?! You're one of the biggest pop stars of 2018, you got nothing to worry about hun!

