WATCH: Bebe Rexha Visited Her Old High School And Thought No One Knew Who She Was

3 July 2018, 11:59

Bebe Rexha showed up at her old high school to meet students and perform her hit 'Me, Myself & I' but was worried no one would know who she was!

Bebe Rexha took a break from being a global pop star to revisit her old school, Tottenville High School in Staten Island, and surprise some students who thought they were attending a student council meeting, but thought that no one would know who she was!

Bebe Rexha Addresses Comments She Made About Rihanna's Singing Ability

Slipping into the school hall to deafening screams, and then singing her hit "Me, Myself & I' to a chorus of students singing back to her, she was clearly very well known amongst the kids!

She admitted to them she was so worried they wouldn't know she was and was relieved when they screamed for her! Playing the role of the 'cool aunt' she broke the rules by swearing, saying: "I thought you were gonna be like, who is this b***h!"

Bebe?! You're one of the biggest pop stars of 2018, you got nothing to worry about hun!

Picture: GIPHY

