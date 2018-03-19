Ant McPartlin Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink-Driving After Crash

The TV star has reportedly been arrested after he was seen hitting two cars in London.

Witnesses have reported that the 'Saturday Night Takeaway' host, Ant McPartlin, "looked like his world had just ended" after he was seen crashing his Mini into several cars.

After being arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, it was said that the 42-year-old got rather agitated and argued with police officers. He then went on to fail the breath test.

The arrest happened around 4PM on Sunday, 18 March, after it was thought that Ant - who was returning home with his mother after having been to walk the dogs - veered into the wrong lane after taking a sharp corner.

Pic: Getty

Witnesses of the collision have said that none of the victims involved in the incident seemed to be seriously hurt.

This accident comes after Ant booked himself into rehab for drink addiction.

We hope that everyone involved in this collision is okay.