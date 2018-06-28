Caspar Lee's Opened Up About The Truth Around Claims He's Dating A Fan

Caspar Lee and girlfriend Amber spreviously shared a picture on Instagram Stories revealing exactly when they first met!

After Caspar Lee and his girlfriend Amber revealed they'd actually met for the first time years before they started dating at a fan meet & greet, it sparked other fans into a frenzy thinking that their dream relationships actually aren't impossible!

But in a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Caspar has revealed the truth behind how he began dating Amber and details exaxtly how their relationship began.

Speaking to his 7.5 million subscribers, Caspar explained that he met some students from the University of Exeter when he went on a ski trip and added them on Instagram, before Amber, a Uni of Exeter student herself, became one of his suggested friends.

As you can see in the video above, Caspar goes on to reveal that he eventually slid into Amber's DMs and their relationship began from there. He explained that Amber had revealed that she'd previously met him at a meet & greet and that he really liked the fact she'd not tried to hide it from him and play it cool.

He also revealed that the couple share a love of Monopoly and that he'd invited Amber round for a game, with Caspar set to bag himself a date if he won - but sadly he lost. However it clearly didn't matter too much and the pair are now in an official relationship.

So no, Caspar Lee didn't just pick out a random fan from his meet & greet and decide to date them - there's plenty more to the story than that. They are a very cute couple though, so we're glad it all worked out the way it did in the end!

