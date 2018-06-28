Caspar Lee's Opened Up About The Truth Around Claims He's Dating A Fan

28 June 2018, 14:01

Caspar Lee and girlfriend Amber spreviously shared a picture on Instagram Stories revealing exactly when they first met!

After Caspar Lee and his girlfriend Amber revealed they'd actually met for the first time years before they started dating at a fan meet & greet, it sparked other fans into a frenzy thinking that their dream relationships actually aren't impossible!

But in a new video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Caspar has revealed the truth behind how he began dating Amber and details exaxtly how their relationship began.

> This YouTuber Claims His Girlfriend Left Him To Be On Love Island 2018

Speaking to his 7.5 million subscribers, Caspar explained that he met some students from the University of Exeter when he went on a ski trip and added them on Instagram, before Amber, a Uni of Exeter student herself, became one of his suggested friends.

 

Very proud of this one’s brain for achieving such good uni results.

A post shared by Caspar Lee (@caspar_lee) onJun 24, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

As you can see in the video above, Caspar goes on to reveal that he eventually slid into Amber's DMs and their relationship began from there. He explained that Amber had revealed that she'd previously met him at a meet & greet and that he really liked the fact she'd not tried to hide it from him and play it cool.

He also revealed that the couple share a love of Monopoly and that he'd invited Amber round for a game, with Caspar set to bag himself a date if he won - but sadly he lost. However it clearly didn't matter too much and the pair are now in an official relationship.

 

A post shared by Caspar Lee (@caspar_lee) onMar 9, 2018 at 10:52am PST

So no, Caspar Lee didn't just pick out a random fan from his meet & greet and decide to date them - there's plenty more to the story than that. They are a very cute couple though, so we're glad it all worked out the way it did in the end!

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Celeb News!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Darylle Sargeant Love Island

Darylle Sargeant 'Love Island' 2018: Age, Instagram, Ex-Boyfriends and Tattoos Revealed
Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Has Teased A Future Solo Tour & Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited For It

Adele Sings at the Grammys

Adele's New Album: Release Date, Track List, Artwork & More

Kim Kardashian tristan Thompson

Watch: Kim Kardashian Persuades Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her At Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Party
Niall Aslam Love Island

Niall Aslam Reveals The Real Reason He Left Love Island In Heartfelt First Post Since The Show

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed
Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!

Ariana Grande

5SOS Quiz Asset

Prove You're The Biggest 5SOS Fan By Getting 100% In This Quiz
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin 2018

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Relationship: The Story So Far...

Justin Bieber

Logan Paul Instagram

Who Is Logan Paul? The YouTube Star's KSI Feud, Net Worth, Songs And Brother Jake