Caroline Flack Hits Back After Being Slated For Engagement To ‘Z-Lister' Andrew Brady

Fans think he is just using her for fame after their whirlwind romance.

After the unexpected news that Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady had got engaged after only having dates for a couple of months and just weeks after she dumped him for apparently cheating on her, Caroline’s received a fair amount of backlash.

She took to Twitter to hit back at the haters and insist she and Andrew are happy, telling her fans: “I don’t like to speak up on things. But. He’s my boyfriend. And he’s lovely to me. He’s new to this world. No one is perfect.

“Give people a break .... we all f**k up... all of us ... people spend so much time over analysing things ... let it be… And while all you weirdos are taking time to write mean comments about someone you don’t know ....I’ll get back to my love nest.”

And while all you weirdos are taking time to write mean comments about someone you don’t know ....I’ll get back to my love nest. — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) April 30, 2018

It comes after friends told the tabloids, “Caroline is unquestionably happy with Andrew and regards his proposal after just three months of dating incredibly romantic.

“But there remain so many question marks over him. He’s so desperate to be famous and has already been found out once.

“The fact she forgave him was a surprise, so you can only imagine what the reaction was among her friends when she broke the news surrounding the engagement. There is genuine concern.”

Here’s hoping it is the real deal after all – they certainly looked loved up in their holiday pics!

