Capital TV Is Here! Introducing The Non-Stop Music Video Channel

Check out all the latest hit music videos from your favourite stars on your TV, online and on the brand new Capital FM app for iPhone and iPad.

Capital TV has official launched, bringing you the very best hit music videos to your television.

As the UK's No.1 Hit Music Station, Capital has always brought you the biggest hits on your radio, first.

And from today (12th October), you can see all the hit music videos from the world's biggest hit music artists on your TV and online - it's like they've moved in!

Capital TV is available on Sky channel 375, FreeSat channel 517, plus you watch it right here on Capitalfm.com.

You can also see all the hit music videos from the likes of Rihanna, Jessie J and The Wanted on your iPad and iPhone via the brand new Capital App, which is available to download now.

Keep it Capital TV 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the very best hit music videos from the biggest artists in the world.