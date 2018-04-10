Britain’s Got Talent Judges Moved To Tears By Manchester Terror Attack Survivor

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has described how she was ‘moved to tears’ by a performance by a teenage Manchester terror attack survivor who auditioned for the upcoming series of the show.

13-year-old Hollie Booth left judges ‘happy crying’ after performing a routine in a wheelchair, along with a group of friends, to Ariana Grande’s 'One Last Time'.

22 people were killed after Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017, including Hollie’s auntie, when a terrorist detonated a bomb at the venue.

Speaking about the moving moment, Alesha said: "For me that audition was bigger than the show - that’s the only way to describe the magnitude of what she’s been through and the moment of her performing on the show.

"It was one of those moments where everyone is humbled.

"It was an interesting audition because on one hand your heart is bleeding and you feel so sad, but by the end of the audition you’re completely uplifted because you’re watching this young girl do the most inspiring routine in such a beautiful way, that you then just felt this joy.

"I’d never experienced anything quite like it actually. I was trying so hard, obviously we were moved to tears, but I tried to keep it together, by the end we were smiling and happy crying.

"I’ve never experienced that on the show. I turned to Amanda and said, ‘This is bigger than us, this is a real moment where you are so proud to be a part of the show’.

Next month will mark the one-year anniversary of the attack and Manchester has announced a string of tributes they have planned in the city.

On 22nd May 2018, a large-scale singalong is going to be taking place with choirs from all over Manchester coming together for a special performance called Manchester Together – With One Voice.

As well as the choir performance, the last half hour of the show will include a mass singalong which everyone is invited to take part in, taking place at Albert Square in Manchester.

The event listing reads, “The event is open to anyone who wants to come together, with one voice, for a mass-singalong in a united act of remembrance. Supported by choirs from across the region, we’ll have a selection of songs that evoke pride and solidarity.“

