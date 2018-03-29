The Little Boy From Jumanji Isn't The Adorable, Chubby Faced Kid We Remember; He's Changed. A LOT.

WHAT YEAR IS IT?!

Prepare to feel old... The original Jumanji was released in December 1995. Yeah. We know, right? The Robin Williams adventure film is 23 years old. That's two years older than Zara Larsson, FYI.

And if that's not shocking enough, wait until you see what Bradley Pierce, the actor who played Peter Sheperd, looks like now.

We all remember Peter as a 13-year-old cutie who ended up transforming into a monkey, but now aged 35, Brad looks more like Robin's Alan Parrish.

He's got a lot less hair.

A post shared by Bradley Pierce (@mrbradleypierce) onNov 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

He's got a rad beard.

A post shared by Bradley Pierce (@mrbradleypierce) onMar 18, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

And - most shockingly - he's now got three young children of his own!

A post shared by Bradley Pierce (@mrbradleypierce) onJan 26, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE LITTLE BOY WHO WOULD ONLY EAT BANANAS AND FLING HIS OWN POOP? (Because he was a monkey in Jumanji. No other reasons...)

Oh, and if that's not shocking enough, Bradley was also the voice of Chip in the original Beauty and the Beast, and voiced Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog. Is it weird he's now our phone wallpaper?

