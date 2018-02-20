Blac Chyna’s Taking Legal Action After Her Sex Tape Leaked & The Man Has Been Revealed

Not cool.

Blac Chyna’s once again been the victim of revenge porn as an X-rated video of her has been leaked on the internet.

This Stormi Webster Theory May Prove Kylie Jenner’s Outsmarted Us All

Tyga and Rob Kardashian’s baby mama is said to be taking legal action after a sex tape featuring her was circulating the Internet, and according to Mechie, the man in the video is him.

According to TMZ, Mechie’s representative claims that he was the man in the video and despite him recording it on Chy’s phone and having his own copy, he has no idea how the video got out.

If Mechie’s name is familiar, it’s because last year, Rob Kardashian leaked photos of him in bed with Chyna at the same time as he released naked photos Chyna had sent him.

It’s not clear how the new video got into the public domain, but Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said in a statement, “Revenge porn - posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images - is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It's not a joke."

> Download Our Fancy New App For All The Latest Kylie & Stormi News!