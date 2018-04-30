Blac Chyna Rumoured To Be PREGNANT With Her 18-Year-Old Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay

30 April 2018, 16:01

Blac Chyna YBN Almighty Jay

The star already has two children from Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

If you were surprised to see Blac Chyna dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, there’s more to come… the former stripper is apparently pregnant with his child!

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks Out On Tristan Thompson Cheating On Khloe

According to MTO News, Chy is expecting her third baby with her toyboy lover, having already had son King Cairo with Tyga and baby Dream with Rob Kardashian.

According to the site, she’s two and a half months pregnant and Jay was spotted rubbing her stomach as they walked through LAX airport over the weekend.

 

Royalty .

A post shared by YBN Almighty Jay (@ybnalmightyjay) onApr 29, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

Chyna previously got pregnant pretty quickly after dating Rob Kardashian, and gave birth to his first child not long before they split ways in a very dramatic fashion.

Jay has also admitted that the couple don’t use contraception, telling Jumper, “How did I meet Blac Chyna? I was searching on Christian Mingle and s**t and I seen her profile pop up and I'm like, 'This b***h fire’.

"So I slid in her Christian Mingle messages and s**t and she responded to my email so then we had linked up and s**t.

“I don't wear a condom! If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s**t like, ‘Daddy loves you. I love your a**.’"

Chyna’s always said she would be open to extending her family, previously telling UsWeekly, “I wanna have maybe like two more. I wouldn't mind having four; I think four is a good number. No more after that. Five is too many. I'd have to get a minivan for sure, and I'm not riding in no minivan."

We’ll be waiting on that official announcement if the pregnancy is for real… 

> Download Our Brand New Up To Keep Up With All The Latest Kardashian Drama

