“This Is Why Kids Kill Themselves” Amber Rose Hits Back At Trolls After Taylor Swift Gift

22 March 2018, 12:21

Amber Rose

Trolls attacked her five year old son for liking the ‘Reputation’ singer.

After Amber Rose posted a video of her son, Sebastian, buzzing for his gift from Taylor Swift including her album and VIP tickets to see her on tour, most people thought it was hella cute – but some trolls had to ruin the day.

The Actual Message Behind Taylor's 'Delicate' Video Means So Much More Than The Easter Eggs

Amber took to Instagram stories to call out the vile trolls who had called her son “gay” for liking Taylor Swift, and hit back at their small-minded insults.

She posted, “Shout-out to all the hyper-masculine men and ignorant dumb-a** women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is also why our society is so f**ked up.

“Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality, you dumb f**ks. P.S. My son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he's smart as f**k and creative as f**k like his parents.

“We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever colour he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires.

“We don’t make our son live by society norms, that’s why he’s so special. Let’s do better for the next generation people. Grow the f**k up and teach ur kids to love and not hate.

“PSS Regardless if he’s gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing, loving people that will support him no matter what. He also has more money in his bank account than any of you trolls could even imagine LOL”.

YES Amber, you tell ‘em. Trolling anyone is never cool, let alone a child! 

> You Know We Have A LOT Of Taylor News On Our App Right? Download It Now!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Pictures Of The Week Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  4. 4
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  6. 6
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
    itunes
  9. 9
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  10. 10
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  12. 12
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  13. 13
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  14. 14
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  15. 15
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  16. 16
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  17. 17
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  19. 19
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  22. 22
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  23. 23
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Done For Me (feat. Kehlani)
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  25. 25
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  26. 26
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  27. 27
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  28. 28
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  30. 30
    YES (feat. 2 Chainz)
    Louisa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  32. 32
    No Excuses artwork
    No Excuses
    Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  33. 33
    Supermarket Flowers artwork
    Supermarket Flowers
    Ed Sheeran
  34. 34
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  35. 35
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  36. 36
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  38. 38
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  39. 39
    Mind On It artwork
    Mind On It
    Yungen feat. Jess Glynne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site