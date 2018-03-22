“This Is Why Kids Kill Themselves” Amber Rose Hits Back At Trolls After Taylor Swift Gift

Trolls attacked her five year old son for liking the ‘Reputation’ singer.

After Amber Rose posted a video of her son, Sebastian, buzzing for his gift from Taylor Swift including her album and VIP tickets to see her on tour, most people thought it was hella cute – but some trolls had to ruin the day.

Amber took to Instagram stories to call out the vile trolls who had called her son “gay” for liking Taylor Swift, and hit back at their small-minded insults.

She posted, “Shout-out to all the hyper-masculine men and ignorant dumb-a** women that will call a five-year-old gay for liking Taylor Swift. This is why young kids kill themselves. And this is also why our society is so f**ked up.

“Liking a certain type of music will not make you 'pick' your sexuality, you dumb f**ks. P.S. My son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he's smart as f**k and creative as f**k like his parents.

“We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever colour he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires.

“We don’t make our son live by society norms, that’s why he’s so special. Let’s do better for the next generation people. Grow the f**k up and teach ur kids to love and not hate.

“PSS Regardless if he’s gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing, loving people that will support him no matter what. He also has more money in his bank account than any of you trolls could even imagine LOL”.

YES Amber, you tell ‘em. Trolling anyone is never cool, let alone a child!

