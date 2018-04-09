Amber Davies Is Reportedly ‘Secretly Dating’ Gary Lineker’s Son Tobias

9 April 2018, 15:32

amber davies selfie on instagram

It looks like Love Island’s Amber Davies has moved on from her split with Kem Cetinay and she’s now ‘secretly dating’ Gary Lineker’s son Tobias.

According to reports, the Welsh dancer and the 21-year-old Oxford student have enjoyed a string of dates together after being introduced earlier this year. 

A source said: “Amber and Tobias hit it off from their first meeting, so he made the first move and invited her out for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

“They had a lovely evening and have been on a few dates since then.

> Caroline Flack's Revealed The Launch Date For Love Island 2018

"He seems really smitten with Amber. She hasn’t met his parents but that’s something he’d like to happen.”

 

A post shared by Tobias Lineker (@tobiaslineker) onJun 19, 2016 at 4:34am PDT

Tobias isn't the first guy Amber has been linked to since her split from Kem. Just last week the rumour mill went into overdrive when her pal Olivia Attwood accidentally posted a clip of her supposed new boo on her Instagram story. 

In the clip, Olivia turns the camera to her friend JJ and says: "This one ain’t really single though as my Amber’s got him." However, moments after it went live, she deleted it. Hmmmm.

Amber rose to fame on 2017’s series of Love Island where she met her now ex-boyfriend Kem. Although the pair were crowned winners of the hit dating show, they called time on their romance after just five months together. 

In a statement released at the time, they blamed their ‘hectic schedules’ for the split but promised to remain ‘good friends’.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Love Island News!

> While you're here, check out Amber's emotional words following her split with Kem... 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester anniversary tribute

The First Anniversary Of The Manchester Arena Attack Is Set To Be Marked In The Most Beautiful Way

Cardi B Hiding Her Pregnancy Asset

Inside Cardi B’s Pregnancy: How The Rap Queen Hid Her Baby For Months
Genius Lyrics

The 16 Funniest 'Behind The Lyrics' Quotes On Spotify

Katy Perry Parents American Idol Ass

Katy Perry's Parents Say She Is Attention Seeking From Being A Middle Child

Katy Perry

Ariana Grande & Dua Lipa Collab Leaked?

Is This A Leaked Snippet Of Dua Lipa & Ariana Grande Collab 'Bad To You'?

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Pictures Of The Week Asset 9th April

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Cardi B

Who Is Cardi B? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Bartier Cardi' Star
People At A Gig

7 Annoying People You’ve 100% Bumped Into At A Gig

90s Quiz Cheeky Girls

How Many Songs From These Forgotten Noughties Bands Can You Remember?
April Remixes Capital FM

The 9 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [April 2018]