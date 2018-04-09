Amber Davies Is Reportedly ‘Secretly Dating’ Gary Lineker’s Son Tobias

It looks like Love Island’s Amber Davies has moved on from her split with Kem Cetinay and she’s now ‘secretly dating’ Gary Lineker’s son Tobias.

According to reports, the Welsh dancer and the 21-year-old Oxford student have enjoyed a string of dates together after being introduced earlier this year.

A source said: “Amber and Tobias hit it off from their first meeting, so he made the first move and invited her out for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

“They had a lovely evening and have been on a few dates since then.

"He seems really smitten with Amber. She hasn’t met his parents but that’s something he’d like to happen.”

Tobias isn't the first guy Amber has been linked to since her split from Kem. Just last week the rumour mill went into overdrive when her pal Olivia Attwood accidentally posted a clip of her supposed new boo on her Instagram story.

In the clip, Olivia turns the camera to her friend JJ and says: "This one ain’t really single though as my Amber’s got him." However, moments after it went live, she deleted it. Hmmmm.

Amber rose to fame on 2017’s series of Love Island where she met her now ex-boyfriend Kem. Although the pair were crowned winners of the hit dating show, they called time on their romance after just five months together.

In a statement released at the time, they blamed their ‘hectic schedules’ for the split but promised to remain ‘good friends’.

