This Is The MASSIVE 13 Reasons Why Plot Twist You Never Noticed & It’s Mindblowing

6 July 2017, 15:53

13 reasons why theory

This changes EVERYTHING.

Since 13 Reasons Why hit Netflix, it’s been the ONLY thing anyone’s been talking about, but there’s one plot twist nobody seems to have noticed… and it will change the way you think about the show forever.

The Cast Of 13 Reasons Why Have Already Started Filming Season 2 & We're Not Sure We're Ready

For those who haven’t seen it yet (yep, that’s all three of you in the back there), the show centres around a group of high school students who try to find out why their friend, Hannah Baker, committed suicide and she leaves a box of 13 tapes explaining why she took her life.

In the end, Clay Jensen – who was a little in love with Hannah – discovers that there was no way they could have prevented her suicide… but fans think that might not be the case after all…

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that in the last episode of 13 Reasons Why, when we see the people mentioned in Hannah’s tapes brought in for police questioning, the video recorder reads November 10, 2017 when Zach Dempsey is in for questioning.

Yes, that’s 10th November… this yearwhich hasn’t even happened yet!

According to the tapes, Hannah’s suicide has to have happened somewhere around the end of September or beginning of October as we see a Halloween party take place – so in real time, given that we’re still in July 2017, Hannah must still be alive!

Fans have begun speculating why the producers might have set the series so close in the future, suggesting that there may be a chance that Hannah’s suicide could still be prevented after all as half of the reasons for her taking her own life haven’t actually happened yet.

Is it just a fan theory or is there still time for Hannah’s classmates to put it right? Either way, our minds = blown. 

