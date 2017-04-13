Something Weird Was Going On Whilst The Cast Were Filming 13 Reasons Why And It’s All Over Google Maps

13 April 2017, 16:02

13 Reasons Why Google Maps

Mind blown.

What if we told you that you could see Clay Jensen outside Clay Jensen’s house during filming for 13 Reasons Why on Google Maps?

No, we’re being serious. 

> 8 Reasons Why We’re Not Convinced '13 Reasons Why’ Should Get A Second Season

In a weird twist of fate, it seems as though Dylan Minnette has been pictured outside of his character’s fictional house on Google Maps - complete with production trucks and everything!

How do we know that it’s Dylan aka Clay Jensen? Well… hoodie. Yep. Jeans. Check. HEADPHONES. YES, THEY’RE THERE TOO.

Evidence A:

13 Reasons Why Google Maps

Take a closer look:

13 Reasons Why Google Maps

Pan one way on Google Maps and the entire production crew is there and pan the other way, yet more production lorries. 

Evidence B:

13 Reasons Why Google Maps

Evidence C:

13 Reasons Why Google Maps

Day = made.

You May Also Like...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cardi B 'Girls'

Cardi B's Hit Back At That 'Girls' Criticism Following Rita Ora's Apology
Khloe Kardashian Staying Tristan Thompson Asset

Khloe Kardashian Basically Just Told Everyone She's Staying With Tristan Thompson
Raye Confidence Music Video 2

Raye feat. Maleek Berry & Nana Rogues - 'Confidence'

Years & Years - 'If You're Over Me' Video

Years & Years - 'If You're Over Me'

Royal Wedding Performers

Royal Wedding: Who Is Performing For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

14th May POTW Asset

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Pop Remixes May 2018

The 9 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [May 2018]

2018 Pop Album Capital 2

Your Definitive List Of The Hottest New Albums You NEED In Your Life In 2018
Pictures Of The Week Asset 8th May

This Week's MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

#CapitalSTB Embarrassing Tweets

QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?