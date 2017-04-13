Something Weird Was Going On Whilst The Cast Were Filming 13 Reasons Why And It’s All Over Google Maps
13 April 2017, 16:02
Mind blown.
What if we told you that you could see Clay Jensen outside Clay Jensen’s house during filming for 13 Reasons Why on Google Maps?
No, we’re being serious.
> 8 Reasons Why We’re Not Convinced '13 Reasons Why’ Should Get A Second Season
In a weird twist of fate, it seems as though Dylan Minnette has been pictured outside of his character’s fictional house on Google Maps - complete with production trucks and everything!
How do we know that it’s Dylan aka Clay Jensen? Well… hoodie. Yep. Jeans. Check. HEADPHONES. YES, THEY’RE THERE TOO.
Evidence A:
Take a closer look:
Pan one way on Google Maps and the entire production crew is there and pan the other way, yet more production lorries.
Evidence B:
Evidence C:
Day = made.