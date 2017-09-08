The 11 Pop Remixes You HAVE To Hear This Month [September 2017]

Let's not let Summer finish just yet...here are some more epic pop remixes for you to devour!

Every month there's new music that absolutely blows our mind and then a DJ comes along and takes it to a whole new level. Well, that's exactly what this playlist if for!

Stick in your headphones, whack up the volume and just enjoy...

Charli XCX - 'Boys' (Coldabank Remix)

Duke Dumont & Gorgon City - 'Real Life' (Dillon Francis Remix)

Katy Perry - 'Swish Swish' (Cheat Codes Remix)

J Hus - 'Did You See' (D'votion Bassline Remix)

J. Balvin & Willy William - 'Mi Gente' (Henry Fong Remix)

Justin Bieber & Bloodpop - 'Friends' (Beau Collins Remix)

Jax Jones feat. Demi Lovato - 'Instruction' (Ollie Crowe Remix)

Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha - 'Back To You' (Digital Farm Animals Trap Remix)

Snakehips & Anne-Marie - 'Either Way' (Maleek Berry Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - 'Wild Thoughts' (Marco Tolo Remix)

Niall Horan - 'Slow Hands' (Naman Remix)