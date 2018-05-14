The 9 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [May 2018]

The sun is out and there's an endless batch of remixes to keep you busy in May.

New remixes are all you need to be filling up your music library with when it comes to May 2018 and the reason is two-fold: pop remixes are THE tunes you need for when the sun is out and those bank holidays need a sountrack right?

Pump up the volume people, let's get this party started:

Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane & Afro B - 'Answerphone' (Team Salut Remix)

David Guetta & Sia - 'Flames' (Robin Schulz Remix)

Charlie Puth - 'How Long' (Tritonal Remix)

Liam Payne & J Balvin - 'Familiar' (Valntn Remix)

Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss' (Anevo Remix)

Years & Years - 'Sancitify' (Alma Remix)

John Newman - 'Fire In Me' (Sigala Remix)

Mabel & Not3s - 'Fine Line' (Snakehips Remix)

Sean Paul & David Guetta feat. Becky G - 'Mad Love' (Cheat Codes Remix)