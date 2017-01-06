13 Remixes You Need In Your Life This Month [January 2017]

6 January 2017, 12:05

January 2017 remixes

New Year. New you. New playlist!

2016 is FINALLY over! 

While it wasn't the best year for politics or celebrity deaths, it was pretty decent for music... and we're sure that momentum's gonna carry on well into 2017!

> The Best Selling Songs Of 2016 Have Been Revealed!

We've hand picked some of the FRESHEST remixes around to keep those NYE vibes going right through the month - and we'll add more bangers every Friday!

Don't forget every Friday & Saturday night at 10pm, The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound becomes the soundtrack to your weekend. We go in the mix, ad-free for 8 solid hours!

 

Zara Larsson - 'I Would Like' (Jolyon Petch Mix)

 

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye' (Harry James Remix)

 

Shawn Mendes - 'Treat You Better' (OK Midnight Remix)

 

Fifth Harmony - 'That's My Girl' (Barry Harris Remix)

 

George Michael - 'Flawless 2016' (Javier Lameiro + Sharp Boys Mashup)

 

DJ Snake & Justin Bieber vs. Avicii - 'Let Me Love You/Wake Me Up' (DJs From Mars Bootleg)

 

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar - 'Don't Wanna Know' (Jaiden Collis Bootleg)

 

Bebe Rexha - 'I Got You' (Mark Roberts Ultimix)

 

Rae Srummurd - 'Black Beatles' (Dean E-G Remix)

 

David Guetta & Cedric Gervais feat. Chris Willis - 'Would I Lie To You?' (Dan Domino Reload)

 

ZAYN & Taylor Swift - 'I Don't Wanna Live' (Mark Roberts Ultimix)

 

Sia - 'Move Your Body' (Single Mix)

 

Lady Gaga - 'Million Reasons' (DJ Linuxus Remix)

 

The Vodafone Big Top 40

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40


