13 Remixes You Need In Your Life This Month [January 2017]

New Year. New you. New playlist!

2016 is FINALLY over!

While it wasn't the best year for politics or celebrity deaths, it was pretty decent for music... and we're sure that momentum's gonna carry on well into 2017!

> The Best Selling Songs Of 2016 Have Been Revealed!

We've hand picked some of the FRESHEST remixes around to keep those NYE vibes going right through the month - and we'll add more bangers every Friday!

Don't forget every Friday & Saturday night at 10pm, The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound becomes the soundtrack to your weekend. We go in the mix, ad-free for 8 solid hours!

Zara Larsson - 'I Would Like' (Jolyon Petch Mix)

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye' (Harry James Remix)

Shawn Mendes - 'Treat You Better' (OK Midnight Remix)

Fifth Harmony - 'That's My Girl' (Barry Harris Remix)

George Michael - 'Flawless 2016' (Javier Lameiro + Sharp Boys Mashup)

DJ Snake & Justin Bieber vs. Avicii - 'Let Me Love You/Wake Me Up' (DJs From Mars Bootleg)

Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar - 'Don't Wanna Know' (Jaiden Collis Bootleg)

Bebe Rexha - 'I Got You' (Mark Roberts Ultimix)

Rae Srummurd - 'Black Beatles' (Dean E-G Remix)

David Guetta & Cedric Gervais feat. Chris Willis - 'Would I Lie To You?' (Dan Domino Reload)

ZAYN & Taylor Swift - 'I Don't Wanna Live' (Mark Roberts Ultimix)

Sia - 'Move Your Body' (Single Mix)

Lady Gaga - 'Million Reasons' (DJ Linuxus Remix)

You May Also Like...