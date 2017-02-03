9 Remixes You Need In Your Life This Month [February 2017]

Beyoncé can't be the only person having an amazing time this month... so we've wrapped up the BEST remixes for this month!

Okay, so your bank balance still hasn't recovered from January, and the weather's still pretty naff...

So it's time to start those house parties and get the weekend vibes going, no matter what day of the week it is!

Loving these remixes? Then don't forget, The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound goes in the mix, ad-free for 8 solid hours every Friday & Saturday?

Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You' [Jack Wins Remix]

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye' [Autograf Remix]

Martin Garrix feat. Dua Lipa - 'Scared To Be Lonely' [WildVibes & Jaylife Remix]

Charli XCX feat. Raye, Stefflon Don & Rita Ora - 'After the Afterparty' [VIP Mix]





Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa - 'No Lie' [BVRNOUT Remix]

The Chainsmokers - 'Paris' [Kuur Remix]

Little Mix - 'Touch' [McGrego & Danny B Remix]

JP Cooper - 'September Song' [Don Corleon Remix]

Robin Schulz & David Guetta feat. Cheat Codes - 'Shed A Light' [We Architects Remix]

You May Also Like...