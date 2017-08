The 11 Pop Remixes You HAVE To Hear This Month [August 2017]

Those pop songs we've ALL fallen in love with have some insane remixes you NEED in your life.

Charlie Puth's 'Attention' as a dance anthem, David Guetta's insane version of Bruno Mars' 'Versace On The Floor'? August has served up some BIG remixes we just can't get enough of and YOU need to get involved rn.

Check em out below...

Charlie Puth - 'Attention' (Oliver Heldens Remix'

Bruno Mars - 'Versace On The Floor' (David Guetta Remix)

David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber - '2U' (Afrojack Remix)

Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato - 'No Promises' (Bassjackers Remix)

Rudimental feat. James Arthur - 'Sun Comes Up' (Steel Banglez & Mist Remix)

French Montana feat. Swae Lee - 'Unforgettable' (Major Lazer Remix)

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla' (After Dark Remix)

Jonas Blue feat. William Singe - 'Mama' (Syn Cole Remix)

Rita Ora - 'Your Song' (Cheat Codes Remix)

Martin Solveig feat. Ina Wroldsen - 'Places' (Icarus Remix)

Julia Michaels - 'Issues' (Alan Walker Remix)