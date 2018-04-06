The 9 Pop Remixes You NEED To Hear This Month [April 2018]

YES, Spring has finally arrived which means it's time for those sunny anthems to start popping up everywhere!

You know we've got you covered when it comes to the biggest remixes around right now. Whether you love pop music or your a beat-freak, April is already serving up some dance classics.

> Download our app to make sure you get clued up on all the hottest songs before your mates do!

You ready for this? Turn up the volume and enjoy:

Years & Years - 'Sancitfy' (Michael Calfan Remix)

Anne-Marie & Marshmello - 'Friends' (R3HAB Remix)

Selena Gomez & Marshmello - 'Wolves' (Sneek Remix)

Maroon 5 - 'Wait' (Chromeo Remix)

MK - '17' (Caleb Calloway Remix)

Diplo feat. Mø & Goldlink - 'Get It Right' (Remix)

Marshmello feat. Khalid - 'Silence' (Tiesto Remix)

Khalid & Normani - 'Love Lies' (Jimmie x Felix Palmqvist Remix)

Dua Lipa - 'IDGAF' (BEAUZ Remix)