Zoella's Revealed Her Pregnancy Plans & She's Going To Troll Us All

10 January 2017, 07:52

Zoella and Alfie with baby

Let's be honest Zalfie (Zoella & Pointless Blog) are quite possibly one of the cutest couples of the past 10 years.

So it's no surprise that people are literally begging for them to have a baby.

 

There's probably not a day that goes by where a fan messages them basically pleading for them to bring a little sprog into the world. 

 

And over the past few months everyone's fav YouTube star has had quite the sweet tooth craving all sorts...(don't we all tbh.)

 

But let's not get our hopes up too soon, Zoe isn't preggers, however did she tease us with what could be one of the funniest ideas we've heard in a long time. 

 

To be able to keep a small matter of a baby a secret for nine months would make for one hell of a YouTube video. And of course, because it's 2017...it's already been done! 

Watch Ben and Hannah from Hawaii surprise their friends and family with their newborn...grab the tissues first through, it's a good'un! 

 

Either way, Zoe if you're reading this, you carry on craving jelly all you like and don't listen to anyone pressuring you into having a kid... (although it *would* be super cute...just sayin' <3)

