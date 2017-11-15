"I'm Only Human" - Zoella Hits Back As Uncovered Tweets Reveal She Used Homophobic & Fat Shaming Slurs

The YouTube star has been forced to defend herself.

With a huge audience of young people, Zoella is one of the YouTube powerhouses. She’s amassed over 16 million subscribers across her two accounts and is one of the most popular stars online.

But uncovered tweets have shown that she previously shared homophobic and fat-shaming messages on Twitter with her followers.

> ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here’ - All Your Favourite Campmates Social Media Accounts

The now deleted tweets have been widely shared since they were re-discovered and will come as a huge surprise to her loyal fanbase.

Amongst the most shocking tweets is one that reads ‘I find it funny when gay men spit...it’s like they’re trying to be a bit macho but it never works...’ whilst others include the words ‘fat chav’ and another sees her claim that someone should’ve “kept her legs shut”.

The tweets were originally posted back in 2010, 2011 and 2012, but they will still come as a shock to people who hold the YouTube in such high esteem.

Given the reaction the the messages, Zoella has now defended herself and shared a lengthy statement on Twitter to seemingly try and apologise for her words.

She wrote, ‘I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those’

I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those — Zoella (@Zoella) November 15, 2017

things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human! — Zoella (@Zoella) November 15, 2017

She continued, ’things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!’.

But Twitter was split with many fans defending the star, whilst others were simply shocked at the messages that had been uncovered...

Ok, but 7 years ago you were 12? 13? She was 20. If you don’t know not to be homophobic by then, you’re just being an awful person. — Steph (@steph_howlter) November 15, 2017

I don’t think it’s fair that people are judging Zoella on tweets from 7 years ago. I used to be quite a nasty person 7 years ago but I grew up and learned from that and so did she — Lauren (@loulabxlle) November 14, 2017

I find it so funny how zoella has managed to rebrand herself as some kind of sweet, unproblematic saint pic.twitter.com/aiMpGIe7ER — (@LHLX_) November 14, 2017

It’s embarrassing how people are digging up old tweets from @Zoella like they’re perfect and never said anything bad. If you’re offended by a 7 year old tweet then you need to look at your own life pic.twitter.com/WDSITe6Ezs — Jade (@MissJadeW) November 15, 2017

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Top Celeb Chat!

Whilst you’re here, check out this YouTube vid that’ll 100% make your skin crawl...