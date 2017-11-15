"I'm Only Human" - Zoella Hits Back As Uncovered Tweets Reveal She Used Homophobic & Fat Shaming Slurs

15 November 2017, 17:20

Zoella Tweets

The YouTube star has been forced to defend herself.

With a huge audience of young people, Zoella is one of the YouTube powerhouses. She’s amassed over 16 million subscribers across her two accounts and is one of the most popular stars online.

But uncovered tweets have shown that she previously shared homophobic and fat-shaming messages on Twitter with her followers.

> ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here’ - All Your Favourite Campmates Social Media Accounts

The now deleted tweets have been widely shared since they were re-discovered and will come as a huge surprise to her loyal fanbase.

Zoella Homophobic Tweet

Amongst the most shocking tweets is one that reads ‘I find it funny when gay men spit...it’s like they’re trying to be a bit macho but it never works...’ whilst others include the words ‘fat chav’ and another sees her claim that someone should’ve “kept her legs shut”.

Zoella Tweets

Zoella TweetsZoella Tweets The tweets were originally posted back in 2010, 2011 and 2012, but they will still come as a shock to people who hold the YouTube in such high esteem.

Given the reaction the the messages, Zoella has now defended herself and shared a lengthy statement on Twitter to seemingly try and apologise for her words.

She wrote, ‘I’ve seen a few of my old tweets from 7/8 years ago floating around (which I have now deleted) using words like “chav” “skank” and other words I wouldn’t use now as part of my language and lot of them were taken out of context referring to TV shows but I would never say those’

She continued, ’things now and I’m sorry if I have offended anyone, that was not my intention. Obviously that is not who I am today and I’d like to think I’m a little older and wiser! I’m not perfect and I’ve never claimed to be, I’m only human!’.

But Twitter was split with many fans defending the star, whilst others were simply shocked at the messages that had been uncovered...

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Top Celeb Chat!

Whilst you’re here, check out this YouTube vid that’ll 100% make your skin crawl...

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Drake & Millie Bobby Brown

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dimelo
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  6. 6
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  10. 10
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  11. 11
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii Feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  18. 18
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  19. 19
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  20. 20
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  22. 22
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Lemon
    N.E.R.D & Rihanna
    itunes
  24. 24
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  25. 25
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  26. 26
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sun Comes Up (feat. James Arthur)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  32. 32
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  34. 34
    Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana)
    David Guetta, Afrojack
    itunes
  35. 35
    17
    MK
    itunes
  36. 36
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  37. 37
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  38. 38
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  40. 40
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site