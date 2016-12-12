The X Factor Voting Figures Have Been Revealed Proving It Was Closer Than You Might Think

How close actually was Honey G to taking home that X Factor crown?

Whether it was Honey G staying in the competition week after week, Emily and Ryan's budding relationship or how amazing Matt Terry's voice was - this year's X Factor series was one of the most talked about of all time.

As we now all know, Matt Terry was crowned the winner of the show, beating Saara Aalto in the final, but now that the official voting stats have been released, we can see that those two weren't necessarily always destined for the final!

From the very beginning, Bratavio were clear favourites to go, but from then on the votes were very close.

Claims that Honey G was actually topping the list were clearly way off the mark and the voting public clearly took some time to warm to eventual runner up Saara Aalto!

Emily Middlemas was a fan favourite from the very start and it seems she was pretty unlucky not to make the final three, whilst Matt Terry was actually in second place before he managed to turn things around and pip Saara to the title.

Check out the full voting stats from every single week below and see how close it really was!

A photo posted by The X Factor (@thexfactor) onDec 11, 2016 at 11:00am PST





Vote 1

Matt Terry - 22.2%

5 After Midnight - 13.3%

Emily Middlemas - 11.9%

Honey G - 10.9%

Sam Lavery - 9.8%

Relley C - 7.8%

Gifty Louise -6.6%

Ryan Lawrie - 6.2%

Saara Aalto - 5.3%

Freddy Parker - 3.4%

Bratavio - 2.6%

Vote 1 Lifeline

Freddy Parker- 52.0%

Saara Aalto - 38.5%

Bratavio - 9.5% (Left the show)

Vote 2

Matt Terry - 19.5%

5 After Midnight - 15.6%

Emily Middlemas - 11.0%

Honey G - 9.3%

Sam Lavery - 8.8%

Four of Diamonds - 7.3%

Relley C - 6.6%

Gifty Louise - 6.4%

Saara Aalto - 6.4%

Ryan Lawrie - 4.6%

Freddy Parker - 4.5%

Vote 2 Lifeline

Ryan Lawrie - 37.9%

Saara Aalto - 32.0%

Freddy Parker - 30.0% (Left the show)

Vote 3

Matt Terry - 17.8%

Saara Aalto - 13.7%

Emily Middlemas - 11.9%

5 After Midnight - 11.5%

Honey G - 9.4%

Sam Lavery - 8.1%

Gifty Louise - 7.9%

Ryan Lawrie - 7.4%

Relley C - 6.2%

Four of Diamonds - 6.1%

Vote 3 Lifeline

Ryan Lawrie - 37.9%

Relley C - 36.0% (Left the show)

Four of Diamonds - 26.1%

Vote 4

Emily Middlemas - 18.7%

Matt Terry - 18.7%

Saara Aalto - 11.3%

5 After Midnight - 10.6%

Sam Lavery - 10.1%

Honey G - 9.2%

Ryan Lawrie - 8.7%

Gifty Louise - 6.6%

Four of Diamonds - 6.1%

Vote 4 Lifeline

Ryan Lawrie - 41.2%

Gifty Louise - 35.0% (Left the show)

Four of Diamonds - 23.8%

Vote 5

Matt Terry - 16.7%

5 After Midnight - 15.5%

Emily Middlemas - 15.3%

Ryan Lawrie - 14.1%

Honey G - 11.6%

Saara Aalto - 9.4%

Four of Diamonds - 8.9%

Sam Lavery - 8.5%

Lifeline Vote 5

Sam Lavery - 46.1%

Four of Diamonds - 27.3% (Left the show)

Saara Aalto - 26.6%

A photo posted by The X Factor (@thexfactor) onNov 2, 2016 at 5:10am PDT





Vote 6

5 After Midnight - 19.0%

Saara Aalto - 18.4%

Matt Terry - 16.7%

Emily Middlemas - 13.4%

Honey G - 11.7%

Ryan Lawrie - 11.1%

Sam Lavery - 9.7% (Left the show)

Vote 7

Matt Terry - 21.1%

Saara Alto - 20.1%

5 After Midnight - 17.5%

Emily Middlemas - 16.8%

Ryan Lawrie - 13.3% (Left the show)

Honey G - 11.2%

Vote 8

Saara Alto - 23.7%

Emily Middlemas - 22.6%

Matt Terry - 21.2%

5 After Midnight - 20.3%

Honey G - 12.2% (Left the show)

Vote 9

Saara Aalto - 28.8%

5 After Midnight - 26.6%

Matt Terry - 22.5%

Emily Middlemas - 22.1% (Left the show)

Vote 10 Freeze

Saara Aalto - 35.3%

Matt Terry - 33.4%

5 After Midnight - 31.3% (Left the show)

Vote 10 Final

Matt Terry – 48.5%

Saara Aalto – 40.4%

5 After Midnight – 11.1% (Left after vote freeze)