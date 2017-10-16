X Factor Fans Are Furious With Nicole As Unearthed Video Shows Slavko’s Performed At The Live Shows Already

Turns out he's already graced the live stage!

When we first laid our eyes on Slavko Kalezic in the X Factor audition room performing THAT version of Beyoncé, we never thought we'd be seeing him make it all the way through to judges' houses.

Yet here we are and it actually turns out he's already performed on the X Factor live finals stage too, not once, but twice and without his trademark ponytail too!

We know that he's previously represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest (he only made the semi final stage), but this new X Factor reveal has come as a total surprise.

Having first appeared on X Factor Adria back in 2013 (the version of the show which covers Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia and Croatia), Slavko returned as a guest performer in 2014 & 2015 and performed two singles during the live finals.

However it seems that fans in the UK haven't taken to him quite as much as his fans in the Balkans have. Plenty of people took to Twitter when Nicole decided to take him through to judges' houses recently...

Got no idea how that Slavko has got through to judges houses, weakest person in whole competition #XFactor — Stacey Armstrong (@StaceyA_91) October 15, 2017

Of course they won't get rid of Slavko. #xfactor know they need that one controversial act so they can stay in the media #SixChairChallenge — Grace (@chillinginit) October 15, 2017

Nicole must've been told she had to keep Slavko, it's the only explanation (unless she doesn't understand how to win) #XFactor — Diane Wood (@Diane_not_Di) October 15, 2017

But with this new X Factor experience coming to light, fans will be wondering whether Slavko will actually be able to put it to good use and go far in the show, should he make it through to the live shows this time around.

Whilst you're here, check out Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell's embrace following his performncd on the 2016 series of X Factor shortly after his mum's tragic death...