WATCH: One Direction, Little Mix & More Make An Appearance In New Nostalgic X Factor Promo

Remember these iconic moments? We're excited to see what 2017's series brings!

X Factor is coming back to British TV for its 14th season, and ITV have released a nostalgic video in celebration. The upbeat montage is accompanied by a clever little poem by Dermot O’Leary celebrating some of the greats from X Factor history such as Little Mix and Rylan Clarke-Neal, as well as Season 12 winner Louisa Johnson.

In typical X Factor fashion, the returning presenter couldn’t resist a little nod to some of the more embarrassing acts from the X-Factors long and vibrant history. After all, who could forget Rylan’s epic crying face? But he also didn’t ignore the great achievements of some of their most successful winners, such as Little Mix’s 2017 Brit Award for Best Single.

Fan favourites Olly Murs & James Arthur also made a cheeky appearance as well as some of the novelty acts... Bratavio, anyone? No?

The show seems to be dumping the gimmicks of the last few seasons, with Simon Cowell saying, “The public are smart enough to know what’s real”. X Factor 2017 will feature Simon, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh, all returning from last season.

The X Factor will be returning to our screens in September - so that's our autumn entertainment sorted, then!