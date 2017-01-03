Here We Have Quite Possibly The Worst EVER Answer On "Pointless"

Now Playing
Bad Things Machine Gun Kelly feat. Camilla Cabello Download 'Bad Things' on iTunes
3 January 2017, 12:46
Talk about how to lose a mate in 10 seconds.
When on the TV game show Pointless, this contestant was asked to name a country that ends with two consonants.
Is This The Worst 'Pointless' Answer EVER?
00:50
The poor girl couldn't have been more embarrassed of her pal.
That eye-roll gave us so much life.
Mariam and Sarah getting knocked out in the first round on #pointless One of them saw it coming... pic.twitter.com/MTrWgo4XmF— basil creese jr (@basilcreesejr) January 2, 2017
You can watch the clip above.
Using Nutella As Hair Dye
01:02