The 'Real' Reason For Winona Ryder's Facial Expressions Is Revealed & We're Not Convinced

31 January 2017, 12:53

Winona Ryder Faces

Winona quickly became one of 2017's funniest GIFs with these faces...

It's the night of the prestigious SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards). A show you've starred in is nominated for Best Ensemble Drama, so you're pretty excited.

It turns out that the show has actually won the award! Happy days right?

Well, for Winona Ryder, it was a was both a moment to remember and one to forget!

Stranger Things Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Stranger Things was the show which won the Best Ensemble Award and of course Winona starred in the dramatic role of Joyce Byers. But as her co-star David Harbour (Jim Hopper) was making a speech following the show's triumph, all the focus quickly turned to Winona.

 

Those facial expressions though. Wow.

Well it turns out that Stranger Things co-star and awesome 14 year old actor Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) has a view on exactly why Winona was attempting to pull every face under the sun during the speech.

Speaking to TMZ, Gaten revealed, "Oh I think it's because she couldn't hear what David was saying."

When asked what he thought of Winona's eye catching display, Gaten said "Yeah it was awesome!"

Sadly though, we're not convinced.

Stranger Things at the SAG Awards

Picture: Getty

No one else on the stage seemed unable to hear and Winona is clearly responding to a numbe rof things that David Harbour says in his speech. So what is the truth then?

Why the faces Winona?

We're not entirely sure the real reason for this amazing piece of on-stage magic, but one thing's for sure...the people of Twitter have had an absolute field day with it!

So thank you Winona!

You may also like...

11 Things You Didn't Know About Stranger Things...

01:38

Trending On Capital FM

Vanessa Hudgens Sings The Friends Theme Tune

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens Sang The Friends Theme Tune And Transformed It Into A Frickin' Masterpiece...
Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Fashion Moments

This Week's 7 MOST-TALKED About Fashion Moments (27th January)

Skins Cast

Skins Is Ten Years Old Today So Celebrate Feeling Old AF By Looking At What The Cast Are Up To Now

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  3. 3
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  4. 4
    Be The One artwork
    Be The One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    No Lie artwork
    No Lie
    Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  7. 7
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix) artwork
    Call On Me (Ryan Riback Remix)
    Starley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site