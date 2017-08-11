A Waitress Was Denied A Tip Because Of LGBT Tattoo, And They're Controversial Note Explains Why

11 August 2017, 08:03

LGBT Tattoo Receipt

Who does this though?

It's been a bit of a thing in the news recently - first, Kendall Jenner was accused for not tipping her waiter - and now we have this.

Samantha Heaton, a waitress in a restaurant, was given a peculiar reason as to why she wasn't tipped for her service, after the customer caught a glimpse of her LGBT equality ink.

> Kendall Jenner Hits Back At Claims That She Didn't Tip Her Waiter With A Really Sassy Tweet

Taking to Twitter, Samantha posted a message saying "Just a reminder, customers/people like this REALLY exist.  LOVE IS LOVE," with an image of her rainbow tattoo, and the receipt in question.

The disgruntled customer didn't provide a tip, but did leave a note saying "Can't tip someone who doesn't love Jesus! Bad tattoo", which caused some controversy after the waitress posted it on the social media site.

Since, people have rallied together to send Samantha tips of their own, but she has gone on to say that she doesn't want them, and is going to donate any tips she receives to charity.

WARNING: This LGBT animation will hit you right in them feels...

'In A Heartbeat' Is The Animated Short Film That Will Get You In The Feels

00:34

