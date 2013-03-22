Robbie Williams: Ten Music Videos To Entertain You

Check out some of the singer's most entertaining music videos right now on Capital.

To celebrate Capital bringing you the chance to win tickets to see Robbie Williams in action on his UK tour - we are taking a look back at some of the singer's most entertaining videos of all time.

There's his BRIT Award nominated 'Candy' as well as huge classics such as the apltly named 'Let Me Entertain You' and the James Bond themed 'Millenium' - which gave the star his first solo number one.

Check out ten Robbie Williams music videos below that are guaranteed to get you in the mood to see the man in action when he hits the road this summer.

Robbie Williams - 'Let Me Entertain You'

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Robbie Williams - 'Supreme'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'The Road To Mandalay'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'Rock DJ'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'Millennium'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'Candy'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'She's The One'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'Come Undone'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'Bodies'

[[ This video has been removed ]]



Robbie Williams - 'Radio'

[[ This video has been removed ]]