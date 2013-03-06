10 Funny Misheard Pop Lyrics - Video

Now Playing
From Rihanna's hot pies to The Script's Beliebers, listen to some of the best misheard song lyrics.
We've all misheard song lyrics from time to time, so Capital thought it was only right to round up some of our favourites in a playlist, including songs by the likes of Rihanna, The Script, Coldplay and Adele.
Do you hear RiRi sing about "hot pies" in 'Only Girl (In The World) and Girls Aloud sing about "cornflakes" in 'Love Machine'? Well, you're not the only ones. And if you haven't, then it is safe to say you're never going to listen to the following songs in the same way again.
Check out some of the funniest misheard lyrics below.
Rihanna actually sings: "I want you to love me, like I'm a hot guy."
Cheryl actually sings: "I don't need a parachute; Baby, if I've got you, Baby, if I've got you I don't need a parachute."
Far East Movement actually sing: "Now I'm feeling so fly like a G6, like a G6, like a G6."
What Coldplay actually sing: "Para-paradise; Para-paradise"
What Adele actually sings: "Should I give up or should I just keep chasing pavements."
What Girls Aloud actually sing: "Your call's late, big mistake."
What Eric Turner actually sings: "A message to the main."
What The Wanted actually sing: "You and me and the coats in the back room."
What The Script actually sing: "Be believers, be leaders."
Bruno Mars actually sings: "Throw my hand on a blade for ya."