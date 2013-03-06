10 Funny Misheard Pop Lyrics - Video

From Rihanna's hot pies to The Script's Beliebers, listen to some of the best misheard song lyrics.

We've all misheard song lyrics from time to time, so Capital thought it was only right to round up some of our favourites in a playlist, including songs by the likes of Rihanna, The Script, Coldplay and Adele.

Do you hear RiRi sing about "hot pies" in 'Only Girl (In The World) and Girls Aloud sing about "cornflakes" in 'Love Machine'? Well, you're not the only ones. And if you haven't, then it is safe to say you're never going to listen to the following songs in the same way again.

Check out some of the funniest misheard lyrics below.

1) Rihanna - 'Only Girl (In The World)'

Misheard lyrics: "I want you to love me, like I'm a hot pie."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Rihanna actually sings: "I want you to love me, like I'm a hot guy."

2) Cheryl Cole - 'Parachute'

Misheard lyrics: "Baby, if I've got you, Baby, if I've got you I don't need a pair of shoes."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Cheryl actually sings: "I don't need a parachute; Baby, if I've got you, Baby, if I've got you I don't need a parachute."

3) Far East Movement - 'Like a G6'

Misheard lyrics: "Now I'm feeling so fly like a cheese stick, like a cheese stick, like a cheese stick."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Far East Movement actually sing: "Now I'm feeling so fly like a G6, like a G6, like a G6."

4) Coldplay - 'Paradise'

Misheard lyrics: "Pair of, pair of tights; Pair of, pair of tights."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

What Coldplay actually sing: "Para-paradise; Para-paradise"

5) Adele - 'Chasing Pavements'

Misheard lyrics: "Should I give up or should I just keep chasing penguins."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

What Adele actually sings: "Should I give up or should I just keep chasing pavements."

6) Girls Aloud - 'Love Machine'

Misheard lyrics: "You're a cornflake, big mistake."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

What Girls Aloud actually sing: "Your call's late, big mistake."

7) Tinie Tempah - 'Written In The Stars'

Misheard lyrics: "A message for the mango."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

What Eric Turner actually sings: "A message to the main."

8) The Wanted - 'Lightning'

Misheard lyrics: "Just you and me and the goats in the bathroom."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

What The Wanted actually sing: "You and me and the coats in the back room."

9) The Script - 'Hall Of Fame'

Misheard lyrics: "Be Beliebers, be leaders."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

What The Script actually sing: "Be believers, be leaders."

10) Bruno Mars - 'Grenade'

Misheard lyrics: "Throw my head on a plate for ya."

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Bruno Mars actually sings: "Throw my hand on a blade for ya."