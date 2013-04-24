JLS' Greatest Hits: A Video Playlist Of Their Biggest Songs

Watch the band's most famous videos following the news that they are splitting up.

Following the sad news that JLS have decided to split up, we've put together a playlist of some of Marvin, Oritse, Aston and JB's split.



The group, who were together for six years, released hits including 'Hottest Girl In The World' and 'She Makes Me Wanna'.



JLS said in a statement that they had decided to bring their career to an end after achieving "more things than we could have ever dreamed possible".



JLS will release a new album 'Goodbye: The Greatest Hits' later this year as well as embarking on a tour together.

Listen to some of JLS' greatest hits below:

