Vicky Pattison's BF Saved Valentine's Day After An Emergency Hospital Trip Ruined Their Plans

15 February 2017, 12:15

Vicky Pattison valentines day 2

Valentine's Day is a day of love, flowers and visits to hospital?! Thank god Vicky's boyfriend was on hand to save the day.

The Georide Shore star didn't exactly have the best of Valentine's Day this year after she was rushed to the hospital with a vicious strain of the flu.

Fans Have Trolled Vicky Pattison Over Her New Selfie & Everyone Needs To Chill Out

The reality TV star was comforted by her boyfriend John Noble who posted several snaps of the day on his Instagram...

 

Happy valentines @vickypattison

A post shared by John Noble (@johnnoblejn) onFeb 14, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

Vicky was so overcome with emotion, she shared a sweet message dedicated to John after he brightened up her day, "He’s looked after me all through the night and all day, never left my side".

She added, "He’s more than my boyfriend, he’s my best friend and the only man who’s ever made me feel safe and loved…Sorry I ruined Valentine’s Day baby…I love you."

Not only was John, now dubbed 'Dr. Noble', by her side the entire time, he also dropped off a gorgeous bouquet of flowers for her bedside table.

Vicky Pattison valentines day

PIC: Vicky Pattison/Instagram

Vicky Pattison Hits Back On Twitter After Fans Claim She Threw The I'm A Celeb Crown At Scarlett

Vicky also posted a heartfelt message for John along with a snap of the pair in easier times: "I can’t believe we’re spending valentine’s in the hospital. I’m so sorry but as long as I’m with you I am the happiest girl in the world".


A spokesperson for Vicky confirmed in a statement, "Vicky has been working really hard on her fitness but the flu has hit her pretty hard this week. She’s in great shape but had to go to hospital today for a blood test and antibiotics to ensure she’s fighting fit again".

You may also like...

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Hits Back On Snapchat

01:50

Trending On Capital FM

Justin Bieber Valentines

WATCH: Justin Bieber Confesses On Instagram He Had Just As Much Of A Naff Valentine's Day As You

Justin Bieber

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Gazmoji

7 Of The Best Custom Celeb Emoji Apps You NEED To Have From Kimoji To Gazmoji & More

Single Guys

Valentine’s Day 2016 – Check Out 9 Of The Hottest Single Celebrity Men

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever artwork
    I Don't Wanna Live Forever
    ZAYN & Taylor Swift
    itunes
  5. 5
    You Don't Know Me artwork
    You Don't Know Me
    Jax Jones feat. Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    Be the One
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  7. 7
    Chained To The Rhythm artwork
    Chained To The Rhythm
    Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play That Song artwork
    Play That Song
    Train
    itunes
  9. 9
    Paris artwork
    Paris
    The Chainsmokers
    itunes
  10. 10
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site