Newt Scamander Made A Cameo On University Challenge, Much To The Delight Of Harry Potter Fans Everywhere

University Challenge contestants are undoubtedly amongst the smartest students around, yes, but they’ve also become renowned for their quirky sense of style.

A particular shoutout needs to go to Eric Monkman and his never-changing blue jumper.

However, the latest contestant to become an internet phenomenon is that of Adam Lowery after he opted for a bow tie for his big moment.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help noticing his resemblance to a certain JK Rowling created character - Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them.

Lowery looks like he is going look for some fantastic beasts... #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/69zEZGfIAe — Vic Oreilly (@VicOreilly) September 11, 2017

Lowery on #UniversityChallenge has modelled himself on the Fantastic Beasts boy.... — Ross Fraser (@RosscoF) September 11, 2017

Lowery there contemplating which beast he's yet to return to his suitcase. #UniversityChallenge — Flip W (@TVFlipW) September 11, 2017

Lowery being played tonight by Eddie Redmayne.#UniversityChallenge — Pól Mac Aodhagáin (@IgorTheRed) September 11, 2017

Oh yeah, and this happened just days after Snape made an appearance.

