Love Island's 'Sex Addict' Tyla Has Responded To THAT Sex Tape Leak By Revealing That She 'Experimented"

She's hit back.

Love Island’s Tyla has responded to THAT sex tape leak after she was dumped from the island.

The pretty brunette, who left alongside her partner Mike, was dumped in typical dramatic fashion and has since come out to explain that she has “experimented from time to time”.

When asked if she regretted the sex tape - which was leaked during her time on the island - Tyla commented that “I have experimented from time to time to see what I like and what I don’t like. Sex is a big part of any relationship - if I’m not sexually attracted to someone then it is never going to work”.

The tape in question saw Tyla appearing alongside her and her friend and a guy called Andrew Georgia, who has referred to the ex Islander as a ‘sex addict’.

A complaint was later made to the police about the leaking of the video, with Tyla adding that it is a “private matter”.

Tyla didn’t have an easy time of it in the villa. She came in, was caught up in the Jonny and Camilla drama, before calling time on her relationship with Jonny.

She was also branded a ‘home wrecker’ by the wife of her married boyfriend - a relationship which she openly admitted to on a date with Theo. She was also forced to bat away all advances from Theo before eventually finding happiness with Mike.

Talk about a stressful few weeks!

