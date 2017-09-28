Tyga's Shaded Ex Kylie Jenner With His First Savage Comments About Her Pregnancy

He'd remained silent on the whole thing until now!

Since the news broke about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, her ex Tyga has remained very tight lipped.

He's been hounded by reporters looking for a quote from the 'Rack City' star since the whole thing broke, but it took a live PA for him to share some thoughts.

Tyga was at Avenue in Los Angeles when he made what most people are claiming to be his first statement on the baby news.

Kris Jenner Shares An Update On Daughter Kylie's Pregnancy 00:51

Reports by Page Six are suggesting that Tyga grabbed the mic inside the club and stated, "Sometimes it's better to be single". This certainly backs up the claims that Tyga hasn't taken the news well.

But not only did he say that, he also threw some serious shade Kylie's way when he followed up with "These h*es ain't loyal!". Sounds pretty bitter to us if these reports are true!

Kylie Jenner Admits To Having Lip Fillers 00:43

In an interview with The Breakfast Club about his split with Kylie earlier this year, Tyga revealed,"I have love for her, but I'm not in love no more… When you're with anybody that first year, it's magic and then after that you start realizing a bunch of s**t."

"I think the main thing was a lot of people—a lot of outside influences—and… she's younger than me and she's dealing with perception. I'm older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything."

There are also still those who are speculating that Tyga could actually be the child's father, considering that it's claimed Kylie is currently 5 months pregnant and she only spilt with Tyga in April.

We bout to see Tyga and Travis and Kylie Jenner on Maury trying to find Out who the father is pic.twitter.com/rC1z3YaNNz — Here for the Tea (@LifeOfChloe_) September 22, 2017

Me: I don't care about the Kardashians lol



TMZ: Kylie Jenner is pregnant & travis is the father

Tyga: nuh thats my kid



Me: pic.twitter.com/XwwbwR3ZpB — layout is a dare (@cabeIIoholic) September 22, 2017

so is Kylie Jenner baby from travis..or tyga?????? pic.twitter.com/Gl0lrZ8HmB — lluvia (@u_vee_ah) September 22, 2017

With this story currently the most talked about thing in the world, it seems like Tyga is gonna have to endure a few more headlines from his ex.

