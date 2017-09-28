Tyga's Shaded Ex Kylie Jenner With His First Savage Comments About Her Pregnancy

28 September 2017, 12:46

Tyga & Kylie Jenner

He'd remained silent on the whole thing until now!

Since the news broke about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, her ex Tyga has remained very tight lipped.

He's been hounded by reporters looking for a quote from the 'Rack City' star since the whole thing broke, but it took a live PA for him to share some thoughts.

> Kim Kardashian Has Finally Spoken Out About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy & She's Really Not Happy

Tyga was at Avenue in Los Angeles when he made what most people are claiming to be his first statement on the baby news.

Kris Jenner Shares An Update On Daughter Kylie's Pregnancy

00:51

Reports by Page Six are suggesting that Tyga grabbed the mic inside the club and stated, "Sometimes it's better to be single". This certainly backs up the claims that Tyga hasn't taken the news well.

But not only did he say that, he also threw some serious shade Kylie's way when he followed up with "These h*es ain't loyal!". Sounds pretty bitter to us if these reports are true!

Kylie Jenner Admits To Having Lip Fillers

00:43

In an interview with The Breakfast Club about his split with Kylie earlier this year, Tyga revealed,"I have love for her, but I'm not in love no more… When you're with anybody that first year, it's magic and then after that you start realizing a bunch of s**t."

"I think the main thing was a lot of people—a lot of outside influences—and… she's younger than me and she's dealing with perception. I'm older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything."

There are also still those who are speculating that Tyga could actually be the child's father, considering that it's claimed Kylie is currently 5 months pregnant and she only spilt with Tyga in April.

With this story currently the most talked about thing in the world, it seems like Tyga is gonna have to endure a few more headlines from his ex.

> Download Our Fancy New App & Get ALL The Latest Celeb Chat Before Anyone Else!

Whilst you're here, check out Kylie revealing why she didn't go to prom & unfollowed all her friends...

Kylie Reveals Why She Unfollowed All Her Friends & Didn't Go To Prom With Them

This is actually kind of sad.

01:00

Trending On Capital FM

Fit Couples Quiz Asset

QUIZ: Answer These Questions And We'll Tell You How Fit Your Partner Is On A Scale Of 1-10

Kylie Jenner At The Zoo

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Hottest Photos

See more Hottest Photos

Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne at the Armani LFW ev

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  4. 4
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  6. 6
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  8. 8
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN feat. Sia
    itunes
  11. 11
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  12. 12
    Swish Swish artwork
    Swish Swish
    Katy Perry feat. Nicki Minaj
  13. 13
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  15. 15
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  17. 17
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry
    itunes
  18. 18
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  19. 19
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  20. 20
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  21. 21
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back artwork
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
  22. 22
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  23. 23
    Shape Of You (Remix) artwork
    Shape Of You (Remix)
    Ed Sheeran Feat. Stormzy
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  25. 25
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  26. 26
    One Last Time artwork
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
  27. 27
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  28. 28
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
  29. 29
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala Feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  30. 30
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  31. 31
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  32. 32
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  33. 33
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don feat. French Montana
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  35. 35
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  36. 36
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  37. 37
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  38. 38
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  39. 39
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  40. 40
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site